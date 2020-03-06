See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Mindy Maglione, NP

Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mindy Maglione, NP

Mindy Maglione, NP is an Adult Health Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Mindy Maglione works at Graybar Chiropractic & Rehab in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mindy Maglione's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Graybar Chiropractic & Rehab
    2110 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 550-2028
  2. 2
    Coastal Internal Medicine PA
    2032 S 17th St Ste 101, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 442-8908

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 06, 2020
Short wait time. Mindy is friendly, knowledgable and approachable. Answers questions. Never makes you feel rushed.
Paula Walker — Mar 06, 2020

Photo: Mindy Maglione, NP
About Mindy Maglione, NP

Specialties
  • Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255501540
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mindy Maglione, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mindy Maglione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Mindy Maglione has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Mindy Maglione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mindy Maglione works at Graybar Chiropractic & Rehab in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Mindy Maglione’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Mindy Maglione. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mindy Maglione.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mindy Maglione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mindy Maglione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

