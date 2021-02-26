Mindy Mowers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mindy Mowers, LMHC
Overview
Mindy Mowers, LMHC is a Counselor in Everett, WA.
Locations
A New Beginning Counseling Services2722 Colby Ave Ste 725, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 299-7423
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Knowledgeable, compassionate, understanding and supportive. Doesnt make you feel bad or stupid. She's helpful and makes you feel like you have someone on your side. She's kind, caring and you can tell she's passionate about what she does. She has good energy and helps you see the best parts of yourself.
About Mindy Mowers, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1609963404
Mindy Mowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Mindy Mowers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mindy Mowers.
