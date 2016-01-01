See All Cardiologists in Silverdale, WA
Mindy Prouty, ARNP

Cardiology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Mindy Prouty, ARNP

Mindy Prouty, ARNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. 

Mindy Prouty works at Franciscan Cardiovascular Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mindy Prouty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Cardiovascular Associates at St. Michael
    1950 NW Myhre Rd # 3, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Mindy Prouty, ARNP

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
English
NPI Number
  • 1134779804
1134779804
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

