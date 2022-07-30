See All Nurse Practitioners in Longview, TX
Mindy Shook, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (51)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mindy Shook, FNP-C

Mindy Shook, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX. 

Mindy Shook works at Regional Clinics in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mindy Shook's Office Locations

    Regional Clinics
    Regional Clinics
802 Medical Dr Ste 300, Longview, TX 75605
(903) 232-1622
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 30, 2022
    I am not one to go to the doctor, not had great experiences in the past. When Mindy was recommended, I was hesitant at first. I needed a physician that addressed my concerns, so I called to make an appointment. She is compassionate and straight forward with what she believes is best. I believe I have now found my forever doctor.
    Ms charlie — Jul 30, 2022
    Photo: Mindy Shook, FNP-C
    About Mindy Shook, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477992659
