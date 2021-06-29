Minh Dai Lam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Minh Dai Lam, ARNP
Overview of Minh Dai Lam, ARNP
Minh Dai Lam, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL.
Minh Dai Lam's Office Locations
- 1 23123 State Road 7 Ste 108, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 279-2665
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Benn going to Dr Lam for years. Very personable, and caring.
About Minh Dai Lam, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669618914
Frequently Asked Questions
Minh Dai Lam accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Minh Dai Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Minh Dai Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Minh Dai Lam.
