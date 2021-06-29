See All Nurse Practitioners in Boca Raton, FL
Minh Dai Lam, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Minh Dai Lam, ARNP

Minh Dai Lam, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Minh Dai Lam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    23123 State Road 7 Ste 108, Boca Raton, FL 33428 (561) 279-2665
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Jun 29, 2021
    Benn going to Dr Lam for years. Very personable, and caring.
    Roberto G — Jun 29, 2021
    Minh Dai Lam's Office & Staff

    Experience with Minh Dai Lam

    About Minh Dai Lam, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669618914
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Minh Dai Lam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Minh Dai Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Minh Dai Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Minh Dai Lam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Minh Dai Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Minh Dai Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

