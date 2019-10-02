See All Nurse Practitioners in Dallas, TX
Minija Abraham, WHCNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (18)
Overview of Minija Abraham, WHCNP

Minija Abraham, WHCNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Minija Abraham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 266-0130
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Oct 02, 2019
    I was a patient of Dr. Minija Abraham for a few weeks before I was transferred for delivery as she does not deliver her patients. I joined her very late she was pretty much my last hope since many doctors refused to take me in since I was past 25 weeks. She made me take charge of my pregnancy since I was sort of laid back about it. She caught my thyroid when other doctors couldn’t. She was over patient with my and showed concern. I only wish she had a female sonographer available. The female at the front deak was so very kind. I would recommend her to other pregnant women too.
    Amber Loya — Oct 02, 2019
    About Minija Abraham, WHCNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821152844
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Minija Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Minija Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Minija Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Minija Abraham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Minija Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Minija Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

