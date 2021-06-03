Mintie Pritchard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mintie Pritchard, PA-C
Overview
Mintie Pritchard, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Beckley, WV.
Mintie Pritchard works at
Locations
Oak Hill Clinic Corp Dba Plateau Medical Group230 George St Ste 2, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 256-3027
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Is very good at listening, takes her time, and is knowledgeable
About Mintie Pritchard, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1396073656
Frequently Asked Questions
Mintie Pritchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mintie Pritchard works at
17 patients have reviewed Mintie Pritchard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mintie Pritchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mintie Pritchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mintie Pritchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.