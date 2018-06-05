Mira Patel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mira Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mira Patel, PA-C
Overview
Mira Patel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Mira Patel works at
Locations
1
CareNow - Wheatland39769 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 780-0802Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
CareNow - Cedar Hill345 N Highway 67, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (972) 956-5300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Sanitas Medical Center6500 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 979-5421
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mira Patel?
She got my back problem spot on. Nice, professional, easy to talk to. Highly recommend her!
About Mira Patel, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Gujarati
- 1083128995
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Mira Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mira Patel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mira Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mira Patel speaks Gujarati.
