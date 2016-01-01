Dr. Cohn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miramar Cohn, PHD
Overview
Dr. Miramar Cohn, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tulsa, OK.
Locations
- 1 8908 S Yale Ave Ste 403, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 523-0400
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
About Dr. Miramar Cohn, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1942386396
Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.
