Miranda Banuelos, PA
Overview
Miranda Banuelos, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lompoc, CA.
Locations
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc217 W Central Ave Ste G, Lompoc, CA 93436 Directions (805) 741-5999Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Miranda Banuelos, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1427603539
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
