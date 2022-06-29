See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fort Myers, FL
Miranda Marcus, CNM

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Miranda Marcus, CNM

Miranda Marcus, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Miranda Marcus works at Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - S Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Miranda Marcus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - S Fort Myers
    9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 205, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 488-4922
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2022
    Everyone done an outstanding job! Miranda did do a great job explaining any questions and concerns we had and we look forward to our next visit!
    About Miranda Marcus, CNM

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1407255953
    Hospital Affiliations

    • HealthPark Medical Center
    • Gulf Coast Medical Center
    • Lee Memorial Hospital
    • Cape Coral Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Miranda Marcus, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Miranda Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Miranda Marcus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Miranda Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Miranda Marcus works at Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - S Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Miranda Marcus’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Miranda Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miranda Marcus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miranda Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miranda Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

