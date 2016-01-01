Mireille Dziuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mireille Dziuk, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Mireille Dziuk, APRN
Mireille Dziuk, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX.
Mireille Dziuk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Mireille Dziuk's Office Locations
-
1
Cvs Pharmacy #025807442 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Directions (361) 991-0289
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mireille Dziuk?
About Mireille Dziuk, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669993473
Frequently Asked Questions
Mireille Dziuk works at
2 patients have reviewed Mireille Dziuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mireille Dziuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mireille Dziuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mireille Dziuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.