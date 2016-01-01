See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Kirkland, WA
Mireille Martineau

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Map Pin Small Kirkland, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Mireille Martineau

Mireille Martineau is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Kirkland, WA. 

Mireille Martineau works at Virginia Mason Kirkland Medical Center in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mireille Martineau's Office Locations

    Virginia Mason Kirkland Medical Center
    11800 NE 128th St Ste 300, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Mireille Martineau

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1962685941
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mireille Martineau is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mireille Martineau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mireille Martineau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mireille Martineau works at Virginia Mason Kirkland Medical Center in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Mireille Martineau’s profile.

    Mireille Martineau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mireille Martineau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mireille Martineau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mireille Martineau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

