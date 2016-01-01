See All Nurse Practitioners in Livonia, MI
Mireille Touma, ANP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Mireille Touma, ANP-C

Mireille Touma, ANP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Livonia, MI. 

Mireille Touma works at Premier Medicine Urgent Care in Livonia, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mireille Touma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Medicine Urgent Care
    20290 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 987-1250
  2. 2
    Premier Urgent Care
    10306 Dix, Dearborn, MI 48120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 843-6375
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Mireille Touma, ANP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1972934941
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Detroit Mercy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mireille Touma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mireille Touma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Mireille Touma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mireille Touma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mireille Touma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mireille Touma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

