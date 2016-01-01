Mireille Touma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mireille Touma, ANP-C
Overview of Mireille Touma, ANP-C
Mireille Touma, ANP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Livonia, MI.
Mireille Touma works at
Mireille Touma's Office Locations
Premier Medicine Urgent Care20290 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 987-1250
Premier Urgent Care10306 Dix, Dearborn, MI 48120 Directions (313) 843-6375
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
About Mireille Touma, ANP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Arabic and French
- 1972934941
Education & Certifications
- University of Detroit Mercy
Mireille Touma accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mireille Touma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mireille Touma speaks Arabic and French.
