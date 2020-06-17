Mirella Silva-Bass accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mirella Silva-Bass, LMHC
Overview
Mirella Silva-Bass, LMHC is a Counselor in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Mirella Silva-Bass works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Monterroso Integrative Services Inc2250 NW 136th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 336-6044
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mirella Silva-Bass?
Mirella is a fantastic, encouraging and ethical counselor. She communicates very well and tells it like it is. Those who strive to become better will benefit from her services. Highly recommended.
About Mirella Silva-Bass, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1316388200
Frequently Asked Questions
Mirella Silva-Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mirella Silva-Bass works at
6 patients have reviewed Mirella Silva-Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mirella Silva-Bass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mirella Silva-Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mirella Silva-Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.