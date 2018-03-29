Mireya Becerra, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mireya Becerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mireya Becerra, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3900 Juan Tabo Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 298-1010
Wondeful healthcare professional! We need more like Mireya Becerra. She is professional and has more information and insight than some doctors i have seen. Thank You. Diane B.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1871927863
Mireya Becerra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mireya Becerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mireya Becerra speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Mireya Becerra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mireya Becerra.
