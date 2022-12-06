Miriam Additon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Miriam Additon, ARNP
Overview of Miriam Additon, ARNP
Miriam Additon, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Miriam Additon's Office Locations
- 1 2700 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 541-1913
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Miriam Additon?
I saw Miriam at the Pain Relief Center in Seminole and immediately felt her genuine care and concern for my ailments. She was thorough going over previous medical records and took the time to ask lots of questions. She also explained everything to me so that I could understand and took more time with me than my doctors usually do. I 100% recommend her.
About Miriam Additon, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558874875
Frequently Asked Questions
Miriam Additon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Miriam Additon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Miriam Additon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Miriam Additon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miriam Additon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miriam Additon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.