Miriam Britt, LCSW

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Miriam Britt, LCSW is a Counselor in Linwood, NJ. 

Miriam Britt works at Tunnel Light Counseling & Consultation Services in Linwood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Park East
    222 New Rd Ste 801, Linwood, NJ 08221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 507-2732
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    About Miriam Britt, LCSW

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1053633636
    Education & Certifications

    • Stockton University
