Miriam Gaffer Ferreira, PA-C
Overview
Miriam Gaffer Ferreira, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Berkeley, CA.
Locations
Hank K Fung MD2828 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 848-8404
Ratings & Reviews
About Miriam Gaffer Ferreira, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1013230440
Frequently Asked Questions
Miriam Gaffer Ferreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Miriam Gaffer Ferreira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miriam Gaffer Ferreira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miriam Gaffer Ferreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miriam Gaffer Ferreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.