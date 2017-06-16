Miriam Hernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Miriam Hernandez, PA-C
Overview
Miriam Hernandez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA.
Locations
Golden Valley Medical Associates4813 Coffee Rd Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 664-0252
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Miriam is excellent. We love going to see her. She is very patient and listens to all of our questions and concerns. She has a great sense of humor to help ease stressful visits. Could not be happier with her.
About Miriam Hernandez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Miriam Hernandez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Miriam Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miriam Hernandez.
