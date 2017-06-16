See All Physicians Assistants in Bakersfield, CA
Miriam Hernandez, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Overview

Miriam Hernandez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA. 

Miriam Hernandez works at Golden Valley Medical Assoc in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Golden Valley Medical Associates
    4813 Coffee Rd Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93308 (661) 664-0252
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 16, 2017
    Miriam is excellent. We love going to see her. She is very patient and listens to all of our questions and concerns. She has a great sense of humor to help ease stressful visits. Could not be happier with her.
    Christie Norris in Bakersfield, CA — Jun 16, 2017
    About Miriam Hernandez, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144594367
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Miriam Hernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Miriam Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Miriam Hernandez works at Golden Valley Medical Assoc in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Miriam Hernandez’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Miriam Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miriam Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miriam Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miriam Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

