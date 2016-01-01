Miriam Holtzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Miriam Holtzman
Overview
Miriam Holtzman is a Psychologist in Glen Oaks, NY.
Miriam Holtzman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System7559 263rd St, Glen Oaks, NY 11004 Directions (718) 470-8755
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Miriam Holtzman?
About Miriam Holtzman
- Psychology
- English
- 1427663996
Frequently Asked Questions
Miriam Holtzman works at
Miriam Holtzman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Miriam Holtzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miriam Holtzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miriam Holtzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.