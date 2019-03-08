Miriam Levitt, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Miriam Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Miriam Levitt, PA
Overview of Miriam Levitt, PA
Miriam Levitt, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Miriam Levitt's Office Locations
- 1 4770 W Herndon Ave # 103, Fresno, CA 93722 Directions (559) 271-6304
- Aetna
I have been seeing Miriam Levitt for about three years. She is thorough, competent, and has a friendly and interested demeanor. I would highly recommend her.
About Miriam Levitt, PA
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1447247820
Miriam Levitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Miriam Levitt accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Miriam Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Miriam Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miriam Levitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miriam Levitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miriam Levitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.