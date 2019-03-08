See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Miriam Levitt, PA

Internal Medicine
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Miriam Levitt, PA

Miriam Levitt, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Miriam Levitt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4770 W Herndon Ave # 103, Fresno, CA 93722 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 271-6304
    Mar 08, 2019
    I have been seeing Miriam Levitt for about three years. She is thorough, competent, and has a friendly and interested demeanor. I would highly recommend her.
    — Mar 08, 2019
    About Miriam Levitt, PA

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447247820
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Miriam Levitt, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Miriam Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Miriam Levitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Miriam Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Miriam Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miriam Levitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miriam Levitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miriam Levitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

