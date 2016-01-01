Miriam Sleight accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Miriam Sleight, PA-C
Miriam Sleight, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA.
Miriam Sleight works at
Optimus Medical Group Inc.870 Market St Ste 600, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 397-0700
- Aetna
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1073952248
Miriam Sleight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miriam Sleight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miriam Sleight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.