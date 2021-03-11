Dr. Zicht accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miriam Zicht, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miriam Zicht, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Palm Harbor, FL.
Dr. Zicht works at
Locations
1
Family Psychological Services of Palm Harbor Inc.36362 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 787-6177
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Miriam is thoughtful, insightful, and compassionate. I could not have found a better therapist.
About Dr. Miriam Zicht, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1447338363
Frequently Asked Questions
