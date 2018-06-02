See All Registered Nurses in Miami, FL
Mirna Payan-Garcia, APRN is a Registered Nurse in Miami, FL. They graduated from Florida International University College of Medicine.

Mirna Payan-Garcia works at University Of Miami Health System in Miami, FL.

Mirna Payan-Garcia's Office Locations

    Mailman Center for Child Development
    1601 Nw 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 (305) 243-2920

Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 02, 2018
    Dr. Mirna is one of the best pediatricians my kids have ever had. She takes care of my 9-month-old baby and my 16-year-old daughter. Recently my daughter became very sick, was hospitalized and Dr. Mirna accompanied EVERYTHING closely! It was personally seeing how my daughter was, and did not fail to know of her one day! She followed everything closely, and with all love and care! I indicate to Dr. Mirna, for all parents who like a professional, who care and care with their patients!
    Melissa in Miami — Jun 02, 2018
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1205285947
    • Florida International University College of Medicine
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Mirna Payan-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mirna Payan-Garcia works at University Of Miami Health System in Miami, FL. View the full address on Mirna Payan-Garcia’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Mirna Payan-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mirna Payan-Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mirna Payan-Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mirna Payan-Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

