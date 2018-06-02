Mirna Payan-Garcia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mirna Payan-Garcia, APRN
Overview of Mirna Payan-Garcia, APRN
Mirna Payan-Garcia, APRN is a Registered Nurse in Miami, FL. They graduated from Florida International University College of Medicine.
Mirna Payan-Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Mirna Payan-Garcia's Office Locations
-
1
Mailman Center for Child Development1601 Nw 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mirna Payan-Garcia?
Dr. Mirna is one of the best pediatricians my kids have ever had. She takes care of my 9-month-old baby and my 16-year-old daughter. Recently my daughter became very sick, was hospitalized and Dr. Mirna accompanied EVERYTHING closely! It was personally seeing how my daughter was, and did not fail to know of her one day! She followed everything closely, and with all love and care! I indicate to Dr. Mirna, for all parents who like a professional, who care and care with their patients!
About Mirna Payan-Garcia, APRN
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1205285947
Education & Certifications
- Florida International University College of Medicine
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Mirna Payan-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mirna Payan-Garcia works at
Mirna Payan-Garcia speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Mirna Payan-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mirna Payan-Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mirna Payan-Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mirna Payan-Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.