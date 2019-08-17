Mirta Rice accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mirta Rice, PSY
Overview
Mirta Rice, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 75 State St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (888) 982-7956
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Alguien me puede decir cómo localizar a la dra Mirta Rice por favor me urge localizarla ella es una excelente dra con mucha experiencia
About Mirta Rice, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1588813349
