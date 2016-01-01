Mishkina Terrane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mishkina Terrane
Overview of Mishkina Terrane
Mishkina Terrane is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mishkina Terrane's Office Locations
-
1
1468 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029
Directions
(646) 912-1353
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mishkina Terrane?
About Mishkina Terrane
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528667409
Frequently Asked Questions
Mishkina Terrane has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mishkina Terrane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mishkina Terrane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mishkina Terrane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.