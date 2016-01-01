Dr. Germek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mistie Germek, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mistie Germek, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Franklin, TN.
Dr. Germek works at
Locations
Comprehensive Pain and Neurology Center, PLLC, Murfreesboro, TN4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 275, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 410-4990
TriStar Summit Medical Center5651 Frist Blvd Ste 413, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 410-4990
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mistie Germek, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013245588
Dr. Germek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Germek works at
Dr. Germek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Germek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Germek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.