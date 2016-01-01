See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Mistie Teer, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Mistie Teer, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Mistie Teer works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology Suite 302 in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mistie Teer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology
    3950 Kresge Way Ste 207, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 893-0220
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Mistie Teer, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821236555
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mistie Teer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mistie Teer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mistie Teer works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology Suite 302 in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Mistie Teer’s profile.

    Mistie Teer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mistie Teer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mistie Teer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mistie Teer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

