Mistie Wilson, MS

Counseling
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mistie Wilson, MS is a Counselor in Amarillo, TX. 

Mistie Wilson works at Mistie Wilson, MS, LPC in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mental health service in Amarillo
    1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 1038, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 598-6606
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mistie Wilson, MS, LPC
    3611 S Soncy Rd Ste 7B, Amarillo, TX 79119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 223-9658

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 17, 2021
    Very happy with the kind and helpful action oriented counseling from Ms Wilson. I see a toad for improvement from the depression I've had and appreciate her guidance.
    MR — Mar 17, 2021
    About Mistie Wilson, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700183837
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Walden University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mistie Wilson, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mistie Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mistie Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mistie Wilson works at Mistie Wilson, MS, LPC in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Mistie Wilson’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Mistie Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mistie Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mistie Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mistie Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

