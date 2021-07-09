Dr. Daggett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Daggett, OD
Dr. Mitchell Daggett, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Worth, TX.
Usv Optical Inc.1900 Green Oaks Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Directions (817) 731-4400
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Doctor Daggett for easily 20 years now. He is very knowledgeable & professional. He has taken care of my whole family! Wouldn't go anywhere else!
Dr. Daggett accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daggett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Daggett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daggett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daggett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daggett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.