Mitchell Dawson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Mitchell Dawson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa.

Mitchell Dawson works at Centura Orthopedics Briargate in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pinnacle Orthopedic Alliance PC
    4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 776-7846
    Colorado Center of Orthopedic Excellence
    2446 Research Pkwy Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 623-1050
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Disorders
Joint Injection
Knee Disorders
Hip Disorders
Joint Injection
Knee Disorders

Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Joint Aspiration and Injection Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Mitchell Dawson, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881051787
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa
    • University of Oklahoma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mitchell Dawson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mitchell Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mitchell Dawson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mitchell Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mitchell Dawson works at Centura Orthopedics Briargate in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Mitchell Dawson’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Mitchell Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mitchell Dawson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mitchell Dawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mitchell Dawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.