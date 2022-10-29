Mitchell Dawson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mitchell Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mitchell Dawson, PA-C
Overview
Mitchell Dawson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa.
Mitchell Dawson works at
Locations
Pinnacle Orthopedic Alliance PC4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 776-7846
Colorado Center of Orthopedic Excellence2446 Research Pkwy Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 623-1050Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mitchell Dawson?
Great experience. My son plays a lot of sports and injuries come up . Big relief to have someone who is knowledgeable and can treat the issues that come up . I know my son is in good hands . Thank you !
About Mitchell Dawson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1881051787
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Mitchell Dawson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mitchell Dawson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mitchell Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Mitchell Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mitchell Dawson.
