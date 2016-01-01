Dr. Harding accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell Harding, DC
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Harding, DC is a Chiropractor in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Harding works at
Locations
Center City Chiropractic & Rehabilitation1425 Arch St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 557-9090
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mitchell Harding, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harding works at
Dr. Harding has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.