Mitchell Kerner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mitchell Kerner, ANP
Overview of Mitchell Kerner, ANP
Mitchell Kerner, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williamsville, NY.
Mitchell Kerner works at
Mitchell Kerner's Office Locations
-
1
The Pulmonary Group Of WNY100 College Pkwy Ste 110, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-8863
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mitchell Kerner?
I was so pleasantly surprised by the level of care I had received by Dr. Mitchell! As a new patient I was expecting he would spend a little more time with me, but boy he really took his time to listen to all my concerns! I can finally relax and know that there is someone who can provide a complete care, refer me where I need to go to get specialized care, and is there in case I need something right away!
About Mitchell Kerner, ANP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356975940
Frequently Asked Questions
Mitchell Kerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mitchell Kerner works at
2 patients have reviewed Mitchell Kerner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mitchell Kerner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mitchell Kerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mitchell Kerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.