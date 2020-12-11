See All Nurse Practitioners in Williamsville, NY
Mitchell Kerner, ANP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Mitchell Kerner, ANP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Mitchell Kerner, ANP

Mitchell Kerner, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williamsville, NY. 

Mitchell Kerner works at The Pulmonary Group Of Western New York in Williamsville, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Laurie Dahl, FNP
Laurie Dahl, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Mitchell Kerner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Pulmonary Group Of WNY
    100 College Pkwy Ste 110, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 631-8863

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Mitchell Kerner?

Dec 11, 2020
I was so pleasantly surprised by the level of care I had received by Dr. Mitchell! As a new patient I was expecting he would spend a little more time with me, but boy he really took his time to listen to all my concerns! I can finally relax and know that there is someone who can provide a complete care, refer me where I need to go to get specialized care, and is there in case I need something right away!
Natalia — Dec 11, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Mitchell Kerner, ANP
How would you rate your experience with Mitchell Kerner, ANP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Mitchell Kerner to family and friends

Mitchell Kerner's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Mitchell Kerner

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mitchell Kerner, ANP.

About Mitchell Kerner, ANP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356975940
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mitchell Kerner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Mitchell Kerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mitchell Kerner works at The Pulmonary Group Of Western New York in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Mitchell Kerner’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Mitchell Kerner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mitchell Kerner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mitchell Kerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mitchell Kerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Mitchell Kerner, ANP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.