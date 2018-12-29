Dr. Mitchell Kroungold, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kroungold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Kroungold, PHD
Dr. Mitchell Kroungold, PHD is a Psychologist in Belleair, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
- 1 401 Corbett St Ste 300, Belleair, FL 33756 Directions (727) 442-6007
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Doctor Kroungold is knowledgeable and compassionate. I’ve never had a therapist in my life and felt very embarrassed to go seek help. But as soon as I met Doctor Kroungold , I felt comfortable and was actually looking forward to seeing him every week. He explained so much about behavior and patterns that negatively effect our lives. Things he said made total sense. I didn’t have an insurance at the beginning , so I was able to use sliding scale and reduce price per session. Highly recommend
- Psychology
