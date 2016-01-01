Dr. Mitchell Levick, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Levick, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Levick, PHD is a Psychologist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Levick works at
Locations
-
1
Milton C. Lasoski Ph.d LLC4253 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 220, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 342-0400
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mitchell Levick, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1427019462
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levick works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Levick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levick.
