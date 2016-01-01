See All Counselors in Boynton Beach, FL
Mitchell Roth, LMHC is a Counselor in Boynton Beach, FL. 

Mitchell Roth works at Roth Mental Health in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Roth Mental Health
    200 Knuth Rd Ste 254, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 740-5642

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Mitchell Roth, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1760837470
    Education & Certifications

    • Family Behavioral Health Center, Delray Beach, Fl
    • SUNY at Stony Brook
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mitchell Roth, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mitchell Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mitchell Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mitchell Roth works at Roth Mental Health in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Mitchell Roth’s profile.

    Mitchell Roth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mitchell Roth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mitchell Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mitchell Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

