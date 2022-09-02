Dr. Mitchell Saferstein, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saferstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Saferstein, OD is an Optometrist in Paramus, NJ.
Eyecare One LLC275 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 986-0202
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Going to him for years. Dr. Saferstein is among the best in northern NJ. Toni in the office is very efficient and quite knowledgeable. Have no issues with any of his staff all these years.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1063522019
Dr. Saferstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saferstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saferstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saferstein speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saferstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saferstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saferstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saferstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.