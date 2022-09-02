See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Mitchell Saferstein, OD

Optometry
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Saferstein, OD

Dr. Mitchell Saferstein, OD is an Optometrist in Paramus, NJ. 

Dr. Saferstein works at Professional Eye Care Associates in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saferstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eyecare One LLC
    275 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 986-0202
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Going to him for years. Dr. Saferstein is among the best in northern NJ. Toni in the office is very efficient and quite knowledgeable. Have no issues with any of his staff all these years.
    LOIS FARNWORTH — Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Mitchell Saferstein, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063522019
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Saferstein, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saferstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saferstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saferstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saferstein works at Professional Eye Care Associates in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Saferstein’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saferstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saferstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saferstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saferstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

