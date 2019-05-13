Dr. Mitchell Scott White, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Scott White, DC
Dr. Mitchell Scott White, DC is a Chiropractor in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from Palmer University.
1
Laser Spine Associates13199 Centerpointe Way, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Directions (703) 730-0200
2
Arlington, VA2445 Army Navy Dr Ste 300, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (571) 781-3155
3
Bethesda, MD7720 Wisconsin Ave Ste 205, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (240) 804-7778
4
Fairfax, VA2751 Prosperity Ave Ste 230, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 358-8949
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I went in with an ongoing back problems; Dr White noticed I was limping because of a problem with my knee and informed that he could take care of my knee too. It has been about 5 years or more since he treated my knee. I’m very pleased with his services because today, I don’t remember which knee he treated. My lower back was injured while serving on active duty in the U. S. Navy. I still have occasional visit for treatment for my lower back.
- Chiropractic
- English
- Palmer University
- Chowan University
Dr. White accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.