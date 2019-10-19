Mitchell Zinn, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mitchell Zinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mitchell Zinn, MFT
Mitchell Zinn, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Carlsbad, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2945 Harding St Ste 100, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Directions (619) 851-5955
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am leaving on an Vietnam Veterans Honor Flight to Washington DC tomorrow. I was a combat veteran (heavy combat) in 1968-69. I saw Mitchell Zinn (aka The Zinnmeister) numerous times over an 18 month period. I am doing extremely well and living in South Florida for the past ten years. My review: Mr. Zinn SAVED MY LIFE. I turned in a .38 caliber pistol to my parish priest before leaving San Diego that I had purchased for the sole intention of ending my mental anguish.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1396875654
