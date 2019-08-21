Mitzi Carter, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mitzi Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mitzi Carter, PA-C
Overview
Mitzi Carter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Louisville, KY.
Mitzi Carter works at
Locations
Associates In Dermatology3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 583-1749
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Mitzi Carter is a great derm.She walked in and knew right on what was wrong with the bump on my eye.She did a biopsy.And I am a HS sufferer, and she is helping me with that also.I have suffered for years and she is the one that has actually helped me after all these years of suffering! She is spot on with everything.Great doctor ??
About Mitzi Carter, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1821001421
Frequently Asked Questions
Mitzi Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mitzi Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mitzi Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Mitzi Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mitzi Carter.
