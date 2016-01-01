See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Miyoung Son, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Miyoung Son, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Miyoung Son, FNP-C

Miyoung Son, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Miyoung Son works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Miyoung Son's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine - St. Joseph's
    2927 N 7th Ave Ste 605, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Miyoung Son?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Miyoung Son, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Miyoung Son, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Miyoung Son to family and friends

    Miyoung Son's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Miyoung Son

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Miyoung Son, FNP-C.

    About Miyoung Son, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1134605553
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Miyoung Son, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Miyoung Son is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Miyoung Son has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Miyoung Son works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Miyoung Son’s profile.

    Miyoung Son has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Miyoung Son.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miyoung Son, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miyoung Son appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.