Dr. Moes Nasser, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Moes Nasser, OD

Dr. Moes Nasser, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.

Dr. Nasser works at Family Eye Ctr Vision Source in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nasser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Eye Ctr Vision Source
    17282 STATE HIGHWAY 249, Houston, TX 77064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 995-0042
  2. 2
    Vision Source Greenway Galleria
    3800 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 627-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Dry Eyes

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2015
    I've been a patient of Doctor Nasser for many years, he provides me information for the care of my eyes. His prescriptions for progressive lenses are the best, the only ones I'll ever wear. He's just a kind, caring, and loving person. He's a very good Doctor also !!!
    Bobbie J. Curtis in Houston, TX — Dec 02, 2015
    Dr. Nasser's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Nasser

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Moes Nasser, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kachi, Swahili and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1699839308
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Houston / College of Optometry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moes Nasser, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nasser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nasser works at Family Eye Ctr Vision Source in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nasser’s profile.

    Dr. Nasser speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Kachi, Swahili and Urdu.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

