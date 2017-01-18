See All Chiropractors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Mohamed Inshan, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mohamed Inshan, DC is a Chiropractor in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from National University.

Dr. Inshan works at Williamsburg Chiropractic and Wellness in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Williamsburg Chiropractic and Wellness
    5362 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32821 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 239-1132

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Headache
Physical Therapy
Sports Injuries
Headache
Physical Therapy
Sports Injuries

Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2017
    He was highly recommended. Professional and an excellent listener. He was able to take care of an agonizing pinched nerve on my neck on first few visits. I feel amazing and he has been placed in my 5 fave Dr's when need to seek a health professional. Thank you!!
    Jan 18, 2017
    About Dr. Mohamed Inshan, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922372960
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • National University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamed Inshan, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inshan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Inshan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Inshan works at Williamsburg Chiropractic and Wellness in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Inshan’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Inshan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inshan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inshan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inshan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

