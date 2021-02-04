Mohammad Al-Raie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mohammad Al-Raie, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mohammad Al-Raie, PA is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Mohammad Al-Raie works at
Locations
Rio Grande Family Medicine711 Encino Pl NE Ste D, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 224-7400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Mohammad Al-Raie is the best. He's attentive, listens to everything you have to say, and answers your questions without condescending you. However, he does need some work on his wardrobe. I'm not sayin' ... I'm just sayin'.
About Mohammad Al-Raie, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Mohammad Al-Raie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mohammad Al-Raie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Mohammad Al-Raie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mohammad Al-Raie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mohammad Al-Raie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mohammad Al-Raie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.