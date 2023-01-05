Overview

Mohammad Shalabe, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Poltava Medical Stomatological Institute|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Mohammad Shalabe works at The Toledo clinic Endocrinology in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.