Mohammad Shalabe, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mohammad Shalabe, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Poltava Medical Stomatological Institute|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Locations
The Toledo Clinic Endocrinology4235 Secor Rd Bldg 1, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5495
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- All Care Insurance Services
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently found out that Dr. Shalabe is working at Toledo Clinic. I am so happy that I will be able to make my future appointments with him there. I would highly recommend him. He is kind, understanding and takes time to answer all my questions and concerns.
About Mohammad Shalabe, PA-C
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1891296562
Education & Certifications
- Poltava Medical Stomatological Institute|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
