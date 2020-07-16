Dr. Mohsen Alinaghian, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alinaghian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohsen Alinaghian, OD
Overview of Dr. Mohsen Alinaghian, OD
Dr. Mohsen Alinaghian, OD is an Optometrist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Dr. Alinaghian works at
Dr. Alinaghian's Office Locations
Mohsen Alinaghian, O.D.62 Corporate Park Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (949) 250-4028
Children's Eye Center3 Corporate Park Ste 225, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional physician who listens to her patients. Will suggest options and is always concerned and with out a doubt is interested in her patients well being.Awesome experience. Staff are super knowledgeable and friendly. Office is very clean and disinfected environment.
About Dr. Mohsen Alinaghian, OD
- Optometry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1376583120
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alinaghian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alinaghian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alinaghian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alinaghian works at
Dr. Alinaghian speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Alinaghian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alinaghian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alinaghian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alinaghian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.