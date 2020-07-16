Overview of Dr. Mohsen Alinaghian, OD

Dr. Mohsen Alinaghian, OD is an Optometrist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.



Dr. Alinaghian works at Mohsen Alinaghian, O.D. in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.