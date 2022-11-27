Mojgan Jones, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mojgan Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mojgan Jones, PA-C
Overview of Mojgan Jones, PA-C
Mojgan Jones, PA-C is a Pain Management Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pain Management, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences/Chicago Medical School - Chicago, IL.
Mojgan Jones' Office Locations
Center For Pain Management1602 Physicians Dr Ste 103, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 442-1200Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I realize now that I am older maintaining good health and coping with pain is a journey not a destination. I have benefitted greatly from the hormone replacement treatment along with the supplements. The pain is under control, my skin, energy level and metabolism have improved. I have appreciated PA-C Morgan Jones’ consultation and care. She is a good listener and is knowledgeable about what is possible as a result of the treatment. I am continuing to understand my body as I age and am trying to employ all strategies that can help me live a better life!
About Mojgan Jones, PA-C
- Pain Management
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801838644
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Cardiac Life Support
- Finch University of Health Sciences/Chicago Medical School - Chicago, IL
