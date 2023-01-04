Molly Anderson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Molly Anderson, WHNP-BC
Molly Anderson, WHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Orland Park, IL.
Duly Health and Care - Gynecology10735 W 159th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 873-7775
I have been seeing Molly for years now and I genuinely look forward to my annual visits. She is so kind and thorough. She is calm and not at all an alarmist. When I ask questions, it is evident she genuinely cares and provides a detailed answer in return. I couldn’t recommend her highly enough.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154866374
Molly Anderson accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Molly Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Molly Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Molly Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Molly Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Molly Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.