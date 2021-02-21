See All Nurse Practitioners in Tulsa, OK
Molly Brogdon, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Molly Brogdon, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Molly Brogdon, APRN

Molly Brogdon, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. 

Molly Brogdon works at Warren Clinic Pediatric Gastroenterology in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Monica A Kirkendoll, NP
Monica A Kirkendoll, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Francisca Trujillo, NP
Francisca Trujillo, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Molly Brogdon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Clinic Pediatric Gastroenterology
    6465 S Yale Ave Ste 420, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 502-1700
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Molly Brogdon?

    Feb 21, 2021
    Molly goes above and beyond. She reaches out and checks on my daughter. Plus, she proactively tries to find out a cause instead of just treating the symptoms. She is also very prompt in returning messages.
    Emily — Feb 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Molly Brogdon, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Molly Brogdon, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Molly Brogdon to family and friends

    Molly Brogdon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Molly Brogdon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Molly Brogdon, APRN.

    About Molly Brogdon, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609340132
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Molly Brogdon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Molly Brogdon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Molly Brogdon works at Warren Clinic Pediatric Gastroenterology in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Molly Brogdon’s profile.

    Molly Brogdon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Molly Brogdon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Molly Brogdon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Molly Brogdon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Molly Brogdon, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.